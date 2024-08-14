Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 1,764,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.