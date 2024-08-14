Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$581.92 million, a PE ratio of -35.88, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$57,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00. Also, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total transaction of C$118,710.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $437,533 in the last 90 days. 46.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.