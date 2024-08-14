Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

KGS stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 222,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,455 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

