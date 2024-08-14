Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.70

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

