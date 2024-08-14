Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 287.5% in July

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kontrol Technologies stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
