Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 287.5% in July

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kontrol Technologies stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

