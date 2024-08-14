Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Releases Earnings Results

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Korro Bio Trading Up 5.0 %

KRRO stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,927. Korro Bio has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

