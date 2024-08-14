Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Up 4.1%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.11. 83,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 489,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

