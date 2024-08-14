KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,361. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at KULR Technology Group

In related news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 108,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $31,342.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

