Kure Advisory LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 245,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 14,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $464.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

