Kure Advisory LLC Purchases 996 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.13. 417,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.