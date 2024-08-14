Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of KYTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 287,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

KYTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

