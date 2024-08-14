Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Lakeland Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Industries to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAKE remained flat at $23.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $169.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAKE

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Industries

In related news, CEO James M. Jenkins acquired 2,085 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.