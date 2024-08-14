Lauer Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lauer Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,624,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

