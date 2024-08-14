Lauer Wealth LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lauer Wealth LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,800,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

