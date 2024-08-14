Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lauer Wealth LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in 3M by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $125.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,243. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.