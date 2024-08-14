Lazydays (GORV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORVGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.20). Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $270.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. On average, analysts expect Lazydays to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GORV opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

