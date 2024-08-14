Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.18 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 339.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Leafly Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Leafly has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Leafly by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

