Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFGP remained flat at $13.96 on Wednesday. 4,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Ledyard Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

