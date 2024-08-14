Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LFGP remained flat at $13.96 on Wednesday. 4,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Ledyard Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
