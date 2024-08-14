Legacy Trust Sells 342 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,905,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,268,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $470.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

