Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGGNY

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.