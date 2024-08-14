Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGGNY
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What are earnings reports?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.