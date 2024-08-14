Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

LDOS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.69. 200,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.44. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.