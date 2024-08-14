LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,463 shares of company stock valued at $240,602 over the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 617.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 228,684 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LendingClub by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.