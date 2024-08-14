Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,841.88

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $73.37 million and approximately $16,841.88 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 154,046,537 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 154,130,060.0116088. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.47196279 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $26,698.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

