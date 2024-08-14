Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Life360 stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.88.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
