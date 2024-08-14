Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $12.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,480,778 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,462,965.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00366101 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
