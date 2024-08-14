loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 3.7% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.52. 99,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 456,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $802.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,914.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805 in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

