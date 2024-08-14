Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 111,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,564. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $470.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

