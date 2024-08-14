L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $100.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

