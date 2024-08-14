Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Up 1%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $239.65 and last traded at $238.65. 466,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,520,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

