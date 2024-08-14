Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,206 call options.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,567,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,956,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,028 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6,029.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

