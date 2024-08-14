Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

LYFT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 2,670,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 62.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 631,189 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 241,814 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lyft by 11.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 33.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

