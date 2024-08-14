MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 92000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

