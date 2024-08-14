Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.9 %

MGIC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 40,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $507.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

