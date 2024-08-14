Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.9 %
MGIC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 40,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $507.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magic Software Enterprises
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.