MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,304.12

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $2,304.12 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

