Maia Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 429,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.