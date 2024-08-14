Maia Wealth LLC Invests $374,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 215,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,471,740. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

