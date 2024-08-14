Maia Wealth LLC Invests $508,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,013,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 522,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

SPYV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

