Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,677,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

