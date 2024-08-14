Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,969,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,111,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.61. 31,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.52. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

