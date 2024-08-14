Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 208,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 220,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

