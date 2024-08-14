Maia Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCMB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

