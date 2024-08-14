Maia Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. 15,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,030. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

