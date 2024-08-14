Maia Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,357 Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,768,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 1,090,404 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 393,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 389,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 551.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 388,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 328,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BATS BALT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,575 shares. The stock has a market cap of $656.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.