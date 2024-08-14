Maia Wealth LLC Takes $279,000 Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. 124,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,722. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

