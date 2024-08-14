Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MHNC stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

