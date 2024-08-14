Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

