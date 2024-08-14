Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. Benchmark began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MBUU opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

