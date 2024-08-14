Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis Sells 6,708 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36.

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.27. 1,176,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.46. The company has a market cap of C$63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

