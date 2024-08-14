Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis Sells 6,708 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36.
Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.27. 1,176,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.46. The company has a market cap of C$63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 70.18%.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
