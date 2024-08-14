Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

MRNS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 307,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,356. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

