Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.11.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day moving average of $240.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

